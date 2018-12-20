Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Voltalia SA Voltalia starts the construction of the Tresques and Parroc solar plants (8 MW) in France 20-Dec-2018 / 18:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces today the start of the construction work for the Tresques and Parroc solar plants, for a total capacity of 8 MW Won by Voltalia in last year's CRE 4 call for tenders, the Tresques (3 MW) and Parroc (5 MW) solar power plants are located in the Occitanie and in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine regions, respectively. The Tresques power plant will upgrade a former industrial site, on the heap of a building material factory. Over an area of 3.9 hectares, the power plant will be equipped with 7,840 solar panels and will cover the consumption of over 2,000 people, which is more than the population of the municipality. As for the Parroc power plant, it will equipped with 11,490 solar panels, over an area of 5.8 hectares of unused land located in the vicinity of a light industrial area (including a sawmill, a public works company, commercial premises.). The power plant will cover the consumption of over 3,000 people, equivalent to the number of inhabitants of the local town. Both plants should be commissioned in the third quarter of 2019 at the latest and will benefit from a 20-year power sale contract[1]. "The start of the construction of the Tresques and Parroc solar plants rounds out a very active year for Voltalia on the French market. With 63 MW of new projects awarded since the beginning of the year and 58 MW currently under construction, we are closing 2018 on very promising results. Thanks to our multi-energy expertise, and while maintaining a very selective approach, we have launched projects in wind, solar, biomass, small hydro and storage", comments Sébastien Clerc, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia. "With 253 MW currently in construction in Europe, LatAm and Africa, our construction teams are mobilized to build Voltalia's capacity growth", adds Sébastien Clerc. Next on the agenda: Q4 revenues on January 23, 2019 About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com [1]) · Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Company produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydro and biomass power plants; it owns a total installed capacity of 524 MW as of today. · Voltalia is also a service provider, assisting its investor clients active in renewables at each project stages, from conception to operation and maintenance. · With 490 employees in 18 countries over 4 continents, Voltalia is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. · Voltalia has been listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris since July 2014 (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is a component stock of the Enternext Tech 40 index and the CAC Mid&Small index. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Actifin Chief Administrative Officer: Marie de Press Contact: J. Jullia Lauzon +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] Under the contract for difference scheme: introduced by the 2016 law on energy transition for green growth, the additional remuneration mechanism enables producers to compensate for the difference between revenues from the direct sale of electricity on the market and the level of reference remuneration set by the tariff decree or the provisions of the call for tenders. Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: PDF -ENG Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=CSFYBOCNBW [2] Language: English Company: Voltalia SA 84 boulevard de Sébastopol 75003 Paris France E-mail: invest@voltalia.com Internet: www.voltalia.com ISIN: FR0011995588 Euronext Ticker: VLTSA AMF Category: Other news releases End of Announcement EQS News Service 761227 20-Dec-2018 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=db0be3e415898aded86369a9fafd9eeb&application_id=761227&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=aa2ec13506da115fe86b9af19888b1f9&application_id=761227&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

