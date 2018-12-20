A leading customer analytics solutions provider, Quantzig, has announced the completion of their latest article on theimportance of customer experience management and how companies can improve customer experience

Maintaining a cordial relationship with customers is vital for businesses. Customer experience management helps companies in achieving this by serving online customers and understanding their choices and preferences. Companies leverage customer experience analytics to track consumer behavior, record support interactions, and question the reasons behind customer dissatisfaction to manage customer experience accurately. This strengthens the preference of a brand through differentiated experiences and improves revenues with new sales for the businesses

"Customer experience management improves the efficacy of businesses by boosting customer loyalty through memorable and valued customer interactions and minimizing costs involved in customer churn," says a market expert from Quantzig.

Key steps to improve customer experience management:

Build and maintain complete customer profiles

Companies necessarily need to build and maintain their customers' profiles to deliver a stellar experience to their customers. The data collected helps in analyzing customers' journey at every touch point across multiple channels. This helps companies to improve their customer experience at specific touch points, personalize customers' interactions, and make quick business decisions.

Personalize the interaction

Companies need to utilize the information gained through various customer profiles to personalize the services they are providing. Services delivered on accurate customer analytics are more relevant and precise. This makes customers feel important and enhances their brand loyalty.

Right message at the right place and the right time

Mapping customer analytics is crucial for companies to deliver the maximum value at each customer touchpoint. This improves customer experience and provides detail insights that can be implemented in marketing processes for the future. Delivering the right message at the right place and time helps in actively evaluating the time of purchase and the post-purchase experience.

