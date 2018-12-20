Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra: Directorate Change 20-Dec-2018 / 18:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information within the meaning of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) (No 596/2014). 20 December 2018 BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. ("BCRE" or the "Company") Directorate Change The Company announces that Mr. Harin J. Thaker has decided to step down as a non-executive Director and Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors ("Board") effective from 20 December 2018. Mr. Harin J. Thaker stated that since the management is proactively focused on the delivery of the Strategic Plan announced on 6 February 2018 and there are good track records of its successful implementation, it seems the right time to step down when the Company is on an agreed road map to achieve its medium-term goals. Mr. Harin J. Thaker wishes the organisation, the Board and the team a great success in the future. The Board would like to thank Mr. Harin J. Thaker for his significant contribution to the Company, his dedication and to express its gratitude for the opportunity to work with Mr. Harin J. Thaker during the past years. The Company shall make further announcements regarding the Board composition in due course. ENQUIRIES: BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. Nansia Koutsou, Co-Chief Executive Officer Shai Shamir, Co-Chief Executive Officer Yiannis Peslikas, Chief Financial Officer +31 20 514 1004 Novella Communications Tim Robertson Toby Andrews +44 203 151 7008 About BCRE BCRE is an international real estate development and investment group, headquartered in the Netherlands and listed on the London Stock Exchange. Through its subsidiary and associated undertakings, the Company is interested in, develops and operates an international portfolio of real estate assets in the markets it operates. The Company has established local management team platforms with significant local market expertise. At present, the Company has offices and teams in New York, Moscow, Amsterdam and Limassol. Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Directorate Change Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=WXDIVYFPSB [1] Language: English Company: BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra Barbara Strozzilaan 201 1083HN Amsterdam Netherlands Internet: http://www.brack-capital.com/ ISIN: NL0010763611 Euronext Ticker: MLBCR AMF Category: Other news releases End of Announcement EQS News Service 761217 20-Dec-2018 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ac1cb9ceaf31a7cfbed26dad844ce677&application_id=761217&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

December 20, 2018 12:30 ET (17:30 GMT)