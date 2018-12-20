Wind Industry to Hold Global Offshore Wind Summit - Taiwan in April

BRUSSELS, December 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The wind industry will hold the first Global Offshore Wind Summit in Taipei on 24-25 April.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/801317/Global_Offshore_Wind_Summit.jpg )



The Summit on 25 April will be organized by the Global Wind Energy Council and the European Chamber of Commerce Taiwan (ECCT) and supported by the Taiwan International Ports Corporation and The Chinese International Economic Cooperation Association, and is endorsed by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs and Ministry of Transportation and Communications. The event will be held at Huanan Financial Holdings Conference Centre. It will be preceded on 24th April by an invitation only round table discussion between industry and high-level government representatives and dinner.

Taiwan has become one of the offshore wind power hotspots in Asia. The government's 5.5GW offshore target by 2025 and an attractive and flexible regulatory framework have successfully attracted the interest of the offshore wind industry around the world. Offshore developers, OEMs and supply chain companies have flocked to Taiwan, teaming up with local companies and helping to establish Taipei as a regional hub of offshore development in Asia.

However, the process is not without its challenges, as the government seeks to push for the highest possible level of supply chain localization and has proposed changes to the established FiT scheme.

Alastair Dutton, the Chair of GWEC's Global Offshore Wind Taskforce says: "Taiwan has taken a leadership position in terms of showing how new offshore wind markets can be developed at a fast pace in a way that attracts strong investments into the sector." He adds "Fast growth creates its own challenges however and the experience is creating invaluable lessons for other markets looking to replicate Taiwan's initiative."

GWEC and ECCT's event will address current challenges and look at Taiwan's experience of building its offshore industry in a global context, examining lessons learnt so far and their relevance for other emerging offshore markets, and how the latest global technologies and experience can further develop the market.

For more information, visit GWEC's website here: https://gwec.net/global-offshore-wind-summit-taiwan/