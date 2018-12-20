DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous Fyber N.V.: Exchange rate for intended debt-to-equity swap 20-Dec-2018 / 18:52 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Today Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company") has determined the exchange rate for the intended debt-to-equity swap regarding its 7/2020 convertible bonds (ISIN XS1223161651, the "Bonds"). The Company determined a swap price of EUR0.30 per new share, which will be offered to bondholders in exchange for their Bonds. This swap price is based on valuation work provided by M.M.Warburg & CO (AG & Co.) KGaA, Hamburg, Germany, who provided the Company with an indicative range of exchange ratios in the context of the planned debt-to-equity swap of the Bonds. Sapinda Holding B.V. ('Sapinda') has committed to support such swap and to assure the contribution of bonds in the amount of at least EUR70 million into such swap. In addition, the Company decided to offer Sapinda to exchange their EUR15 million loan facility into new shares, under the same exchange conditions. Assuming a full swap of the EUR150 million Bonds and the Sapinda loan facility, this would result in an issuance of 550 million new shares and a new total number of 664 million outstanding shares. The extraordinary general meeting of shareholders which shall resolve upon the required capital increases will be convened in the following days. *Notifying person:* Yaron Zaltsman, CFO *Investor Contact: * Sabrina Kassmannhuber ir@fyber.com +49 30 609 855 555 20-Dec-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Fyber N.V. Johannisstr. 20 10117 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 30 609 855 528 E-mail: governance@fyber.com Internet: https://investors.fyber.com/ ISIN: NL0012377394 WKN: A2DUJD Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange End of Announcement DGAP News Service 761173 20-Dec-2018 CET/CEST

