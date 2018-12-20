On December 18, 2018, the shares in Gaming Corps AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to changes to the company's Executive Management, resulting in the company significantly failing to satisfy the listing requirements. Today, on December 20, 2018, the Company issued a press release with information that due to recent substantial changes to the Company's Board and Executive Management, Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to initiate an assessment comparable to that conducted for an entirely new issuer applying for admission to trading, after which a decision on continued admission to trading of the Company's shares on First North will be made. The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if the company has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the company upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update its decision to give the shares in Gaming Corps AB (GCOR, ISIN code SE0007100615, order book ID 110080) observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Tobias Ställborn or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB