In line with the acceleration of its innovation policy, Gecina (Paris:GFC) has signed an agreement to invest 5 million euros in the regional investment fund "Paris Fonds Vert", managed by teams with renowned track records.

Launched by the City of Paris, the "Paris Fonds Vert" investment fund is managed by Demeter, the leading European management company for the energy transition (200-million euro fund), specialized in sustainable city projects: construction, mobility, energy, air quality, waste, digital, etc.

"Gecina intends to give itself the resources needed to source the most innovative companies in the sustainable city sector. It is also putting in place driving forces to organize the deployment of its future services benefiting all its YouFirst brand customers. Our innovation policy aims to combine immediate operational benefits and long-term support for our transformation", confirms Méka Brunel, Chief Executive Officer

Gecina, at the heart of urban life

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018. As a specialist for centrality and uses, the Group is building its business around Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 92% located in the Paris Region, and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value and anticipate the expectations of around 100,000 customers and end users, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff, who are committed to an understated, fluid and inclusive city. To offer its customers high-quality services and support their changing needs, Gecina has launched YouFirst, its relational brand.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

