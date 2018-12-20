Le Clarence, Nominated in First Place Among the Finest Restaurants in Paris

PARIS, December 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

After only three years of existence, the restaurant Le Clarence receivesthe highest accolades from website Atabula and the gastronomic press.

Le Clarence introduced in the prestigious circle of the greatest restaurants of the world by joining "La Liste."

Le Clarence nominated in the "Original Thinking" category in the upcoming "World Restaurant Awards."

Gastronomes, critics and journalists share their magical moments at Le Clarence with their readers:

"The two-star Michelin Paris outpost of Domaine Clarence Dillon of Château Haut-Brion fame, which set a new benchmark for wine restaurants."

Anna Blomefield, Vanityfair.com

« Les coups de génie et de folie de l'artiste Christophe Pelé qui fait des étincelles en cuisine. » "The strokes of genius and madness of the artist Christophe Pelé who sparkles in the kitchen."

Gilles Pudlowski, Les Pieds dans le Plat, chose Christophe Pelé as chef of the year 2018:

"Le Clarence is a must"

Restaurant Le Clarence

31 Avenue Franklin D. Roosevelt

75008 Paris

For bookings, please call: +33-1-82-82-10-10

Open on Tuesday for dinner and from Wednesday to Saturday for both lunch and dinner

Closed on Sunday and Monday

