Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a leading social game developer, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Helsinki-based mobile game studio, Small Giant Games ("Small Giant"), creator of the hit franchise Empires Puzzles. Small Giant adds an experienced team and another innovative Forever Franchise to Zynga's live service portfolio while also expanding its new game pipeline. Small Giant is expected to be accretive to Zynga's profitability and be a meaningful growth driver in 2019 and beyond.

Founded in 2013, Small Giant is a mobile gaming studio based in Helsinki, Finland that developed the hit franchise Empires Puzzles. The gamesuccessfully blends approachable Match-3 battles with deeper gameplay elements including Hero Collection, Base Building and Social Alliances. Since its launch 18 months ago, Empires Puzzles has repeatedly broken into the Top 10 Grossing Games on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The game has been downloaded over 26 million times and expands Zynga's international and Android audiences.

"We've been impressed by the quality and momentum of Empires Puzzles as we add another Forever Franchise into Zynga's portfolio," said Frank Gibeau, Zynga CEO. "Small Giant has created an innovative game that delivers a unique player experience that engages over the long term. We are excited that Small Giant is joining Zynga as they enhance our next phase of growth."

"Our studio was founded on the idea that small, skillful teams can accomplish giant things, and I am confident that partnering with Zynga is the right next step in our evolution," stated Timo Soininen, Small Giant Games CEO. "We will now operate as a separate studio within Zynga, maintaining our identity, culture and creative independence. By leveraging the expertise and support from the wider Zynga team, we will amplify the reach of Empires Puzzles and the new games in our development pipeline."

Zynga will acquire 80% of Small Giant for $560 million, comprised of approximately $330 million in cash and $230 million of unregistered Zynga common stock (issued at the average closing price per share over the thirty-day trading period ended December 19, 2018). The final upfront transaction consideration will also include customary closing adjustments and will be partially funded by a newly established $200 million revolving credit facility. The transaction is expected to close effective as of January 1, 2019 and Zynga will purchase the remaining 20% of Small Giant over the next three years at valuations based on specified profitability goals.

Q4 2018 Guidance Update

Zynga is raising its fourth quarter 2018 guidance based on the strong performance of holiday bold beats across its live service portfolio in particular, Words With Friends, Merge Dragons! and CSR2.In addition, Wonka's World of Candy is offto a promising start since its launch in early November.

As a reminder, this performance does not include any contributions from Small Giant as the transaction is expected to close effective as of January 1, 2019.

Updated Q4 2018 guidance is as follows:

Original Raised Q4'18 Zynga Q4'18 (in thousands, except per share data) Guidance Update Guidance GAAP Revenue 235,000 8,000 243,000 (B) Net increase in deferred revenue(1) (15,000 (2,000 (17,000 Net (loss) income (2,000 500 (1,500 Basic share count 867,000 867,000 Diluted net (loss) income per share (0.00 (0.00 Non-GAAP Bookings 250,000 10,000 260,000 (A) Adjusted EBITDA 32,000 1,000 33,000 Management Reporting (A) (B)

Footnote: (1) For clarity, a net release of deferred revenue results in revenue being higher than bookings and is a positive impact to Adjusted EBITDA as reported; a net increase in deferred revenue results in revenue being lower than bookings and is a negative impact to Adjusted EBITDA as reported.

About Zynga Inc.

Since its founding in 2007, Zynga's mission has been to connect the world through games. To date, more than 1 billion people have played Zynga's games across mobile and web, including FarmVille, Zynga Poker, Words With Friends, Hit it Rich! Slots and CSR Racing. Zynga's games are available on a number of global platforms including Apple iOS, Google Android and Facebook. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif., and has additional offices in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, India, Turkey and Finland. Learn more about Zynga at Zynga.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

About Small Giant Games

Founded in 2013, and headquartered in Helsinki, Small Giant Games is one of the fastest growing mobile game companies in the world. The company believes that small, skilled and independent teams can accomplish giant things. The company's latest game, Empires Puzzles, has been downloaded over 26 million times and has attracted a dedicated mid-core audience globally. For more information, visit SmallGiantGames.com.

ZYNGA INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RAISED FOURTH QUARTER 2018 GUIDANCE (In thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Fourth Quarter 2018 Reconciliation of Revenue to Bookings Revenue 243,000 Change in deferred revenue 17,000 Bookings 260,000 Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Net loss (1,500) Provision for income taxes 5,000 Other income, net (3,000) Interest income (1,500) Depreciation and amortization 12,000 Acquisition-related transaction expenses 1,000 Contingent consideration fair value adjustment 2,000 Stock-based compensation expense 19,000 Adjusted EBITDA 33,000 GAAP basic shares 867,000 Basic net loss per share (0.00)

