Natuzzi S.p.A. (the "Company") announces that, subject to obtaining any applicable authorizations, the Company, along with the Trade Unions and Italian relevant authorities agreed to extend the current Solidarity Agreement (a reduced-work schedules) for a one-year period ending in December 2019.

In addition, parties signed an agreement to allow the Company to benefit from a temporary workforce reduction program, involving up to 491 employees, for a period of 24 months, called CIGS "Cassa Integrazione Guadagni Straordinaria", in order to support the reorganization process.

About Natuzzi S.p.A.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is Italy's largest furniture house and one of the most important global player in the furniture industry with an extensive manufacturing footprint and a global retail network. Natuzzi is the Italian lifestyle best-known brand in the upholstered furnishings sector worldwide (Brand Awareness Monitoring Report Ipsos 2016) and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 13 May 1993. Always committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), OHSAS 18001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC certified (Forest Stewardship Council).

