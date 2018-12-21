TOKYO, Dec 21, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd, today announced that JCB has launched EMV standardized QR Code Payment service. JCB QR Code Payment is a new mobile payment solution for JCB cardmembers to scan the QR Code displayed at the merchant point-of-sale by their mobile phone. This merchant-presented QR Code Payment is a cost-efficient and easy implementation solution for JCB partner financial institutions and their merchants.Bank SinoPac in Taiwan and Sacombank in Vietnam became the first banks to offer the JCB QR Code Payment service. SinoPac will start the service full scale at merchants who used to accept only cash such as fish markets, flower markets and taxis in January 2019 and expand new merchant base to more than 3,000. Sacombank has just announced its new mobile banking app "Sacombank Pay", for which their JCB Cardmember can choose JCB Card as a source of funds and will offer QR Code payment service at more than 2,000 merchants from 28th December 2018.Daisuke Sakurai, Executive Vice President, Business Development & Coordination Headquarters I, said: "We are truly excited to introduce our new payment solution in one of the most advanced mobile payment markets, Taiwan and the most rapidly growing market Vietnam. JCB expects to offer this new service in at least more than 3 countries in Asia next year. We hope that JCB QR Code Payment service will not only help create a new payment mode/interface, but also become a strong tool to realize the cashless society."About Bank SinoPacBank SinoPac is a wholly owned subsidiary of SinoPac Holdings, and was created in the merger of equals between Bank SinoPac under SinoPac Holdings and International Bank of Taipei on November 13, 2006. Bank SinoPac provides the best financial services with an all-encompassing business network and highly innovative product lines, establishing the first Chinese financial brand with the vision of "achieving wonderful life with financial services, and providing flexible financial total solutions to customers."About SacombankEstablished on December 21, 1991, Sacombank is now one of the Top 5 banks in Vietnam with the strategy of becoming the leading modern universal retail bank in the region in which focusing on safety, efficiency and sustainability. Especially, the system of issuing and managing international standard cards and e-banking system with many advanced optimization utilities are being considered as one of the most advanced in Vietnam. In addition, Sacombank is also continuously implementing preferential loan packages, connecting banks and enterprises in order to contribute to stabilizing the market, meeting the demand for capital for business development, import-export and consumption needs. Sacombank is particularly committed to cooperating with partners in various fields such as insurance, real estate, telecommunications, education, health, food, transport, agriculture... to develop specialized product lines in order to exploit the potential of retail market in Vietnam.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and card member base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. Currently, JCB cards are accepted globally and issued in 22 countries and territories. For more information, please visit: https://www.global.jcb/en/Note: Statistics about JCB are as of November 2018.Source: JCBCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.