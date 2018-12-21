System Handover Ceremony



NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Dec 21, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) has completed a wide-area disaster prevention system in Indonesia that quickly and effectively detects earthquakes. The system will be operated by the Badan Meteorologi, Klimatologi, dan Geofisika (BMKG), the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency of Indonesia, and was constructed under a grant for disaster prevention and reconstruction sponsored by the Japanese government.This wide-area disaster prevention system, which has been under construction since March 2017, is already gathering seismic intensity and waveform information obtained from seismometers and accelerometers newly installed at 93 sites across Indonesia. Data is provided in real-time to a server at the headquarters of the Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency in Jakarta via a satellite-based communication system (VSAT). These operations enable the Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency to monitor seismic activity constantly and improve the accuracy of epicenter analysis and magnitude estimation.Going forward, this system is expected to contribute to the advanced understanding of and preparation for earthquakes.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security efficiency and fairness of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.