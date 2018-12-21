EQS Group-Ad-hoc: CEVA Logistics AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous CEVA Logistics AG: The Swiss Takeover Board has extended the deadline to publish the offer prospectus for the public tender offer by CMA CGM 21-Dec-2018 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Baar, Switzerland, 21 December 2018 - *By ruling dated 20 December, 2018 (ruling 711/01) the Swiss Takeover Board has extended the deadline to publish the offer prospectus for the public tender offer of CMA CGM by three weeks. With request dated 12 December, 2018, CMA CGM had applied for such extension due to timing aspects of outstanding regulatory approvals. CMA CGM is now obliged to publish the offer prospectus by 28 January, 2019. *For additional information please contact: * Investors: Pierre Bénaich SVP Investor Relations pierre.benaich@cevalogistics.com +41 41 547 0048 Media: Matthias Hochuli Group Head of Marketing and Communications matthias.hochuli@cevalogistics.com +41 41 547 00 52 Cathy Howe Pilot Marketing ch@pilotmarketing.co.uk Tel: +44 (0)208 941 5381 *CEVA - Making business flow* CEVA Logistics, a global asset-light third-party logistics company, designs and operates industry leading supply-chain solutions for large and medium-size national and multinational companies. Its integrated network in Freight Management and Contract Logistics spans more than 160 countries. Approximately 56,000 employees are dedicated to delivering effective solutions across a variety of industry sectors where CEVA applies its operational expertise to provide best-in-class services. CEVA generated revenue of $7 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $280 million in 2017. CEVA Logistics is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange under ticker symbol CEVA. For more information, please visit www.cevalogistics.com [1]. End of ad hoc announcement 761273 21-Dec-2018 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7003b4a5222aa3f86bea6b061249e50c&application_id=761273&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 21, 2018 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)