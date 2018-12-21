sprite-preloader
21.12.2018
PR Newswire

Haag-Streit UK Appoint a New Buyer

HARLOW, England, December 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Haag-Streit UK (HS-UK), the leading manufacturer and distributor of gold-standard optometry and ophthalmic equipment, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anna Niedzwiecka into the role of Buyer.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/801190/Haag_Streit.jpg )

Anna's main duties will include fulfilling factored purchasing requirements and placing and progressing purchase orders.

Anna joins HS-UK with more than 9 years' purchasing experience. Having previously held roles at Elektron Technology and Wesley Coe, Anna brings with her a wealth of experience within the medical and manufacturing industries.

Speaking about her appointment, Anna said, "I am really excited to join the team at HS-UK. I look forward to meeting HS-UK suppliers and building relationships with them in the coming months."

Kevin Chilcot, HS-UK Technical Operations Manager, said, "We are very pleased to welcome Anna to the HS-UK purchasing team. Anna was the ideal candidate for the Buyer role due to her extensive previous experience."


