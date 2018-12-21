Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-12-21 / 08:00 *Senvion signs 340 MW conditional wind turbine contracts with Mainstream Renewable Power in Chile* - Repeat order from Mainstream comprises largest order for newly launched 4.2M platform - Represents one of biggest ever Chilean wind turbine contracts *Hamburg: *Senvion has signed conditional orders with global wind and solar development company Mainstream Renewable Power Ltd ("Mainstream") for 81 Senvion 4.2 MW turbines in Chile. The project scope includes the delivery, installation and commissioning of 37 Senvion 4.2M148 turbines for the Tchamma project and a further 44 Senvion 4.2M118 turbines for the Cerro Tigre project. Senvion and Mainstream signed a long-term full-service contract for the period of 20 years with the option to be extended. The contracts are the largest order intake for the newly launched Senvion 4.2M148 and will likely become firm in 2019. These projects comprise the first of three phases for Mainstream's fully-contracted 1.3 gigawatt wind and solar platform awarded to the company in the Chilean energy auction in August 2016. The installation of the projects of the first phase is planned for 2020. The further optimizations of the supply chain add benefit to the timeline and calculation of the new projects. *David Hardy, Executive Director and CSO of Senvion*, said: "We are very glad to have signed the contracts for the projects in Chile. It is a great success and the result of our global strategic approach. Due to the new modular products and the heightened efficiency of our supply chain, we are most competitive in important growth markets as Chile and Argentina. *Manuel Tagle, General Manager for Mainstream Renewable Power in Chile*, said: "The signing is a solid step towards reaching financial close for the projects early in 2019 and we are firmly on track to deliver them into commercial operation in 2021. We are delighted to announce the execution of contracts with Senvion for the first projects in our fully-contracted 1.3 gigawatt wind and solar platform which was awarded to us in the Chilean energy auction in 2016." He continued: "We are happy to be working with Senvion again following a positive experience with our Sarco and Aurora wind farms and this wind turbine supply contract is particularly significant given it is one of the largest ever signed in Chile." *Toralf Pohl, Vice President New Markets at Senvion, *added: *"*That we have won a further large-scale order from a global developer as Mainstream is of course a reward for the hard work of our team in Chile and their on-site management. We want to thank Mainstream for their continuous trust and are looking forward to possible further expansions of our cooperation." With the signing of these conditional contracts, the total order intake (firm and conditional) of Senvion in Chile increases to 853 MW and further entrenches the company's market share gain. *About Senvion:* Senvion is a leading global manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbines. The company develops, produces and markets wind turbines for almost any location - with rated outputs of 2 MW to 6.33 MW and rotor diameters of 82 metres to 152 metres. Furthermore, the company offers its customers project specific solutions in the areas of turnkey, service and maintenance, transport and installation, as well as foundation planning and construction. The Senvion systems are mainly designed in the major TechCenters in Osterrönfeld and Bangalore and manufactured at its German and Portuguese plants in Bremerhaven, Vagos and Oliveira de Frades as well as in Zory-Warszowice, Poland and Baramati, India. With approximately 4,000 employees worldwide, the company makes use of the experience gained from the manufacture and installation of more than 7,900 wind turbines around the world. The company's operational subsidiary Senvion GmbH is based in Hamburg and represented by distribution partners, subsidiaries and participations in European markets such as France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Romania, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Poland as well as on a global level in the USA, China, Australia, Japan, India, Chile and Canada. Senvion S.A. is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. *About Mainstream Renewable Power:* Mainstream Renewable Power is the leading global developer of utility-scale wind and solar power plants in high-growth markets. The company is focused on delivering a high-quality portfolio of more than 9 gigawatts of wind and solar assets across Latin America, Africa and Asia. In Chile, Mainstream owns 1.3 GW of fully contracted wind and solar projects due to its unprecedented success in government auctions. Globally, the company has delivered more than 800 MW of wind and solar assets into commercial operation and is currently constructing a further 707 MW. Mainstream is developing the largest wind farm in South East Asia in Vietnam as well as projects in the Philippines. Mainstream has raised more than EUR1.8bn in project finance to date and employs 160 staff across four continents. 