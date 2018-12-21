Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group announces the launch of a new share buyback program which will be implemented as of December 21st 2018.

The total consideration for the repurchases shall not exceed 45 million euros, representing a maximum of 6.6 million shares of Europcar Mobility Group, representing approximately 4.0% of the share capital at the date of this press release. The repurchases would be carried out over the next six months, depending on market conditions, at a price not exceeding 10 euros per share.

The description of the share buyback program can be found in the 2017 Registration Document filed on April 20, 2018 with the AMF.

Europcar Mobility Group will select an independent third party service provider for the execution of these share repurchases.

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris.

The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred "Mobility Service Company" by offering alternative attractive solutions to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services: vehicle-rental, chauffeur services, car-sharing, scooter-sharing and peer-to-peer car-rental.

Customers' satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services.

Europcar Mobility Group operates through multi brands meeting every customer specific needs; its 4 major brands being: Europcar the European leader in vehicle rental services, Goldcar the most important low-cost car-rental company in Europe, InterRent 'mid-tier' brand focused on leisure and Ubeeqo one of the European leaders in car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC).

Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in 135 countries (including 16 wholly owned subsidiaries in Europe, 2 in Australia and New Zealand, franchises and partners).

