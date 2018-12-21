Cargotec Corporation: MacGregor receives EUR 22 million orders for cruise access equipment from three European yards

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 21 DECEMBER 2018 AT 9.30 AM EET

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has secured cruise access equipment orders from three European shipyards. The total order value is approximately EUR 22 million. The orders were booked into Cargotec's fourth quarter 2018 order intake and the delivery of the MacGregor equipment is planned to start during the fourth quarter 2019 and finalised during the first quarter of 2024.

"We are delighted that our customers rely on MacGregor expertise to provide safe and efficient equipment for these ships," says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Cargo Handling and RoRo, MacGregor.

For further information, please contact

Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Cargo Handling and RoRo, MacGregor

Tel. +46 31 850 919, magnus.sjoberg@macgregor.com (mailto:magnus.sjoberg@macgregor.com)

or

Robin Thuillier, Communications Director, MacGregor

tel. +65 9730 4301, robin.thuillier@macgregor.com (mailto:robin.thuillier@macgregor.com)

MacGregor is a leader in intelligent maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of MacGregor, Hatlapa, Porsgrunn, Pusnes, Rapp Marine and Triplex products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.

Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor. www.macgregor.com (http://www.macgregor.com)



MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2017 totalled approximately EUR 3.2 billion and it employs over 11,000 people worldwide. www.cargotec.com (http://www.cargotec.com)





This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire

