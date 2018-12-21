Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting - MPC Container Ships ASA

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Notice is hereby served that an extraordinary general meeting of MPC Container Ships ASA (the "Company") will be held on 17 January 2019 at 14:00 hours CET at the Company's offices at Dronning Mauds gate 3, N-0250 Oslo, Norway.

Shareholders may cast votes in advance for the general meeting. Registration deadline for advance votes is 16 January 2019 at 12:00 CET. Advance votes may be executed electronically, through the below link or via VPS Investor Services. Shareholders who have chosen to receive electronic communication from the Company may only cast advance votes via VPS Investor Services.

Link for advance voting:

https://investor.vps.no/gm/logOn.htm?token=343115405d8532eec624c9671ae4b23d410e4cb6&validTo=1550322000000&oppdragsId=20181218VPJEAIU0

Shareholders who will attend the general meeting are requested to notify the Company of this by sending the attendance form enclosed in the general meeting notice to DNB Bank ASA, Registrars' Department, P.O. Box 1600 Sentrum, N-0021 Oslo, Norway, or by e-mail to genf@dnb.no no later than 10 January 2019 at 12:00 CET. Pursuant to § 8 of the articles of association, shareholders who have not notified the Company of their attendance within this deadline may be refused access to the general meeting.

Shareholders may appoint a proxy to attend and vote on their behalf. In this case a written and dated proxy must be provided. The proxy form enclosed in the general meeting notice may be used in this regard. The proxy form must be received by the Company no later than 10 January 2019 at 12:00 CET.

Please note that proxies without voting instructions may trigger disclosure requirements under Norwegian law. Under the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 4-2 third paragraph the possession of a proxy without voting instructions is considered equal to ownership of shares or rights to shares. This means that a proxy is required to disclose the proxies if the number of shares to which they relate (together with any shares or rights to shares held by the proxy) reaches or exceeds the disclosure thresholds under the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 4-2 second paragraph.

If the shares are held through a nominee, cf. the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act Section 4-10, and the beneficial owner wishes to attend the general meeting, whether in person or by proxy, the beneficial owner must transfer the shares to a VPS account in the name of the beneficial owner prior to the date of the general meeting.

About MPC Container Ships ASA:

MPC Container Ships ASA (ticker code "MPCC") was formed in April 2017. Its main activity is to own and operate a portfolio of container ships with a focus on the feeder segment between 1,000 and 3,000 TEU. The Company is registered and has its business office in Oslo, Norway. For more information, please see our webpage: www.mpc-container.com

