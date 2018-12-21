Amsterdam Dream Hotel TwentySeven Wins Back to Back World Awards (Plus More) and Restaurant Bougainville, Receives Its First Michelin Star

AMSTERDAM, December 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

It is raining International Awards and recognition for Hotel TwentySeven on the Dam in Amsterdam! This hotel, which is labeled by the press as a true dream hotel, has only been open since the beginning of this year.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/801630/Hotel_TwentySeven.jpg )



In Paris, November 7, Hospitality ON, the organization behind the World Wide Hospitality Awards, awarded the Best 'WoW Effect' of Luxury Hotels to Hotel TwentySeven. The next evening, November 8, in London, Hotel TwentySeven won the award of 'Worlds Most Inspiring Design Hotel'. This prestigious award was presented by the World Boutique Hotel Awards. In addition to these world prizes, the inventor and General Manager Eric Toren, received the award for the best General Manager of Western Europe, from the World Luxury Hotel Awards in Bali November 10. Following this on December 3rd in London Hotel TwentySeven won Best Small Luxury Hotel of Europe by International Property Awards.

December 17, Restaurant Bougainville, the culinary masterpiece of Hotel TwentySeven received its first Michelin Star! With young rising star chef Tim Golsteijn at the helm the team is beyond excited.

For this unique 16 suite luxury boutique hotel 2018 is a year of prestigious global and international prizes. For example, head bartender Eric van Beek won the world prize for Bacardi Legacy 2018 in Mexico and wine director Lendl Mijnhijmer was voted Best Sommelier in the Netherlands in 2018.

TwentySeven has also reached the higheset review scores for a new hotel, across all review sites, the direct praise from guests shine through. "Developing a dream into a reality, takes the work of a team. As an entrepreneur, I am proud that I have been able to realize this with the entire team and I hope to continue to exceed expectations with them in the coming years," says Eric Toren.