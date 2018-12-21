Ripaex: Boosting Opportunities for Cryptocurrency Exchanges and Traders Alike

ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2018 / Ripa Exchange is a hybrid decentralized platform that focuses on simplifying the entry process for new cryptocurrency exchanges and securing the trading process for investors and traders. The platform is built on ARK blockchain technology and has leveraged the open source code of Peatio to facilitate security and efficiency in the trading process.

Features of Ripa Platform

Key features of Ripa Platform are:

Open Source

As mentioned above, Ripa has integrated open source code that allows users to access the platform and its services at zero cost. Users only need to pay for some functions including server and call center operations, network security, and other resources that are necessary to operate the platform.

Bank-Grade Security

The network uses AES 256 encryption; it is a safety measure that eliminates the possibility of security attacks and safeguards the vital data of users. AES is a popular encryption, which is used by many fintech organizations across the globe.

Increased Liquidity

Ripa Exchange envisions to offer users high liquidity that they expect from a decentralized exchange platform. Moreover, exchanges on the platforms are integrated with dedicated Ripa Blockchain to ensure availability of high liquidity.

Internationalization

The Peatio blockchain within Ripa supports multiple languages in order to encourage its usability across the globe.

Multiple Currencies and Exchange

Peatio enables users to make multiple trading accounts within the Ripa platform. This further allows users to efficiently trade in multiple currencies.

Interactive UX/UI

The Ripa platform has a straightforward UX and UI. Users can register and log in to the platform within a few clicks. Additionally, it also facilitates easy deposit and withdrawal of the funds.

Enterprise Exchange

Ripa's enterprise exchange offers SMS two-factor authentication high-performance machine engine, and scalable engine distributed worker threads.

Trading Via Multiple Currencies

The Ripa exchange enables users to trade in various cryptocurrencies including BTC, USDT, Steem, DGB, BCH, XRP, ETH., LTC, DOGE, ARK, etc.

Proof of Solvency

Peatio's Proof of Solvency (PoS) enables users to authenticate the solvency of Peatio-based cryptocurrency exchange.

Ripa Blockchain

The Ripa Exchange has designed its own blockchain denoted as the Ripa Blockchain that operates on the DPOS protocol. The blockchain envisions to facilitate the following functions:

Listing new cryptocurrencies on the Ripa Exchanges

Promoting new projects

Acquiring RipaEx gadget on the RipaEx Store

Paying for goods and services on authorized reseller platforms

Sharing liquidity between Ripa Exchanges on the same network

Transaction Fees

For conventional transactions, the platform charges P 0.1, however, it is subjected to change post the launch of the Ripa Blockchain. Presently the platform has set following fee structure for various functions:-

Transaction - P 0.1

Vote - P 1

Second Signature - P 1

Multiple Signature - P 1 per signature along with P 1 per account signing

Registering a delegate - P 5

Ripa Exchange Trading Console

The Ripa Exchange Trading Console is an effective trading UI developed to save time and cost of users by offering them extensive data that is accessible on any device. Along with a visually appealing design, the team has integrated robust functions within the application.

Delegated Proof of Stake Consensus System

Ripa Blockchain is integrated with Delegated Proof of Stake Technology (DPoS) consensus system, which was first introduced by BitShares. The consensus algorithm was developed to eliminate the centralization of computer power and high wastage of energy.

Ripa - A Hybrid-Decentralized Exchange

To create and manage a cryptocurrency exchange platform requires high investments. Additionally, a majority of these exchanges are centralized because of which traders often deal with issues relates to security, transparency, scalability, etc. Ripa is a blockchain based ecosystem that operates with a decentralized approach ensuring flexibility and transparency, making the trade experience seamless and profitable.

