Freitag, 21.12.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A2JRL0 ISIN: US04206A1016 Ticker-Symbol: 2VI 
20.12.2018 | 23:46
Arlo Technologies and Care.com Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, January 3:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE: ARLO) will replace Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: CLD) and Care.com Inc. (NYSE: CRCM) will replace Francesca's Holdings Corp. (NASD: FRAN). S&P SmallCap 600 constituent NETGEAR Inc. (NASD: NTGR) is spinning off its remaining ownership stake in Arlo Technologies in a transaction expected to be completed on December 31. Cloud Peak Energy and Francesca's Holdings are ranked at the bottom of the S&P SmallCap 600 and are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Arlo Technologies provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network internet connection. Headquartered in San Jose, CA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Electronic Equipment & Instruments Sub-Industry index.

Care.com operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care. Headquartered in Waltham, MA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Interactive Media & Services Sub-Industry index.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

David Blitzer

Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee
New York, USA
(+1) 212 438 3907
david.blitzer@spglobal.com

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji_communications@spglobal.com

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2018 PR Newswire