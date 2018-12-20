Arlo Technologies and Care.com Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, January 3:Arlo Technologies (NYSE: ARLO) will replace Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: CLD) and Care.com Inc. (NYSE: CRCM) will replace Francesca's Holdings Corp. (NASD: FRAN). S&P SmallCap 600 constituent NETGEAR Inc. (NASD: NTGR) is spinning off its remaining ownership stake in Arlo Technologies in a transaction expected to be completed on December 31. Cloud Peak Energy and Francesca's Holdings are ranked at the bottom of the S&P SmallCap 600 and are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.Arlo Technologies provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network internet connection. Headquartered in San Jose, CA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Electronic Equipment & Instruments Sub-Industry index.Care.com operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care. Headquartered in Waltham, MA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Interactive Media & Services Sub-Industry index.FOR MORE INFORMATION:David BlitzerManaging Director and Chairman of the Index CommitteeNew York, USA(+1) 212 438 3907david.blitzer@spglobal.comS&P Dow Jones Indicesindex_services@spglobal.comMedia Inquiriesspdji_communications@spglobal.comSOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices