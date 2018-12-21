Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 20-December-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 347.18p INCLUDING current year revenue 351.38p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 342.78p INCLUDING current year revenue 346.98p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16