SATO Oyj: SATO holiday season donations go to children and the homeless

This year, SATO wishes to spread holiday cheer to children and homeless persons by making holiday season donations to SOS Chidren's Villages Finland and the homeless organisation Vailla vakinaista asuntoa ry.

- Sharing in the happiness and joy of children, especially at this time of year, reminds us of what is truly important in this world. We support SOS Children's Villages Finland so children and teens have trustworthy adults to help them and safe foster homes to go to when things get tough, says SATO President and CEO Saku Sipola.

- Vaikka vakinaista asuntoa ry is an organisation that we have worked with before, not only as donors but also in the homes and jobs project (kämppäjaduuni), Sipola continues. - Together with the organisation and the Rehabilitation Foundation we have drawn on our network of partners this past year to lend a helping hand especially to those unemployed and homeless persons who want to find employment.

In addition to traditional holiday season donations, SATO is running a social media campaign through till Christmas to let people share what the young people in their lives most value in the home. For each like, comment or share, SATO will donate a one-hundred euro gift voucher to young people from disadvantaged families through the association Hope - Yhdessä & yhteisesti. SATO employees and tenants of SATO's head office building also got the opportunity to grab a wish from the Christmas tree in the building's lobby and buy a present that was delivered by Hope directly to the young person who made the wish.



SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO aims to offer a comprehensive choice of rental housing and an excellent customer experience. At year-end 2017 SATO owned around 25,800 apartments in Finland's largest growth centres and in St. Petersburg.

We promote sustainable development and initiative through our operations and work in open interaction with our stakeholders to generate added value. We operate profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our housing stock through investments, divestments and repairs.

The SATO Group's net sales in 2017 were EUR 280 million, operating profit EUR 231 million and profit before taxes EUR 185 million. The value of SATO's investment assets was roughly EUR 3.6 billion.

