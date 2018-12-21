Arlington Watches Launches Multi-currency Checkout

LONDON, December 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Luxury watch dealer Arlington Watches now accepts payments in all major currencies through their web shop for modern and vintage timepieces at arlingtonwatches.com

The UK based company has sold watches to all corners of the world through their website for over a year. Until now all prices have been displayed and payments have been captured in British Pounds.

Recognising their worldwide customer base and the need for a transparent and straightforward shopping experience, the web shop now displays all prices in their customers' own currency, based on their location. For added flexibility there is also the option to change the default currency to the currency of your choice. This is useful when comparing prices to competing watch dealers in other markets, or when placing an order from your smart phone while travelling abroad.

The prices are constantly updated using a spot rate and so the cost of buying a watch through arlingtonwatches.com is the same regardless of which currency you choose to pay in.

The driving force behind the implementation of multiple currencies in their web shop was one of customer service, says Christine Ljunglöf at Arlington Watches:

"Naturally everybody has a sense of the value of things based on their own currency. You receive your salary in your own currency, pay your bills in it, and your bank statement is in your own currency. By displaying our prices in that same currency our customers will instantly recognise how much a watch will cost them. Furthermore, many credit card providers will charge an extra fee for foreign currency transactions. This is no longer a concern for our customers as they will be able to buy a watch and complete the payment in their own currency."

Arlington Watches is a family business who offers certified authentic pre-owned modern and vintage luxury timepieces and watch accessories with worldwide delivery, free returns and one-year warranty. To find out more, visit www.arlingtonwatches.com

Media Contact:

Henrik Ljunglof

info@arlingtonwatches.com

