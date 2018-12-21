AMZN Stock: The Tide Has Shifted2019 is fast approaching and I am sure many are wondering what it has in store for investors. 2018 is ending in horrific fashion, on pace for the worst December since the Great Depression. This does not exactly bode well for things going forward.In an effort to speculate on what 2019 is shaping up to look like, I am going to use the Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock chart as a proxy for what is likely in store for the markets in 2019.Amazon stock is one of the infamous FANG members: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Google-parent.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...