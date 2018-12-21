Luxoft Holding Inc: Luxoft Holding, Inc: Luxoft and LG Electronics to present a forward-looking vision for Autonomous and Connected Mobility at CES 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2018 / Luxoft Holding, Inc (NYSE: LXFT) and LG Electronics, have partnered to help create the next generation webOS as part of a strategy to extend its capabilities and ecosystem into the automotive, robotics and smart home verticals.

Today, Luxoft announces that as part of a strategic partnership with LG Electronics to extend the capabilities and ecosystem of webOS into the automotive market, the two companies will introduce a forward-looking vision for Autonomous and Connected Mobility at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), in Las Vegas January 8-11.

Luxoft will unveil a new Autonomous Mobility Concept vehicle that integrates consumers' personalized digital lifestyles into the riding experience at Luxoft's booth - #3107 in the Las Vegas Convention Centre, North Hall.

Through its strategic partnership with LG Electronics, Luxoft will lead the deployment of webOS Auto into level 2 - 5 autonomous vehicles, initially focusing on digital cockpit development - which includes infotainment, navigation, and other features that are human-car interaction-centric. Luxoft will help automakers and their suppliers to leverage features enabled through webOS Auto to accelerate the deployment of converged auto systems including ADAS, 5G connectivity, and in-vehicle entertainment systems.

"Earlier this year, we open-sourced our webOS to share knowledge and expertise with external partners and developers," said Dr. I.P. Park, Chief Technology Officer at LG Electronics. "Thanks to our collaboration with Luxoft, we are able to bring webOS into automotive and beyond. Luxoft is providing a substantial technological contribution to webOS and has also greatly enhanced our ability to deploy it into new industries."

With the mobility revolution gathering pace, webOS Auto is an open and ideal platform for Smart, Connected and Shared Mobility, with highly scalable architecture and 5G connectivity enabling integrated consumers' personalized digital lifestyles into the driving experience.

"We need a shared vision, and an open platform for collaboration. webOS Auto allows passengers to access their preferred entertainment options in one place, transporting your living room to the car," said Alwin Bakkenes, Executive Vice President of Automotive at Luxoft. "This enables automakers to make the riding experience more natural and intuitive, while providing a personalized customer experience that connects customers with their automotive brand."

Luxoft at CES 2019

At CES 2019 (Las Vegas, USA, 8-11 January 2019), together with LG Electronics, Amazon, HERE and The Qt Company, Luxoft will unveil its latest Autonomous Mobility Concept. Join us for a personal, hands-on experience, at our booth (#3107 in the Las Vegas Convention Centre, North Hall) and experience the mobility revolution.

To discover more about LG Electronics at CES, join their keynote speech at 6:30 p.m. PST, January 7 in the MGM Park Theater, Las Vegas.

Visit Luxoft's website at https://www.luxoft.com/events/ces-2019/ to arrange a meeting.

About Luxoft

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) is a global technology services and consulting partner that provides bespoke technology solutions to customers in 22 countries across five continents. Founded in 2000, Luxoft combines engineering excellence with deep industry expertise to deliver and implement technology solutions that drive business change. Through a combination of strategy, consulting and engineering services, Luxoft's global teams use technology to enable business transformation, enhance customer experiences and boost operational efficiency. With over 280 active clients, Luxoft specialises in automotive, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, telecommunications and other industries. For more information, please visit www.luxoft.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release of Luxoft Holding, Inc ("Luxoft") contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business and financial condition, as well as the results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "estimate,""continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are subject to, without limitation, the risk factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Luxoft's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2018 and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission by Luxoft. Except as required by law, Luxoft undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this news release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Inquiries

Robert Maccabe

Director, Public Relations

t: +44 (0)20 3828 2346; m:+44 7950 517 836

Press@luxoft.com

Twitter: @Luxoft

Investor Inquires

Tracy Krumme, 212-964-9900 ext. 2460

Vice President, Investor Relations

IR@luxoft.com

SOURCE: Luxoft Holding, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/531226/Luxoft-Holding-Inc-Luxoft-and-LG-Electronics-to-present-a-forward-looking-vision-for-Autonomous-and-Connected-Mobility-at-CES-2019