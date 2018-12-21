sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Amer Sports Oyj: Amer Sports: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Markets Act, Chapter 9, Section 10

Amer Sports Corporation
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE
December 21, 2018 at 3:00 p.m.

Amer Sports: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Markets Act, Chapter 9, Section 10

Amer Sports Corporation has received a notification from AXA S.A. (city and country of residence: Paris, France) on December 19, 2018, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Markets Act Chapter 9, Section 5.

According to the notification, the total proportion of AXA S.A. of the total number of Amer Sports Corporation's shares decreased below five (5) per cent on December 14, 2018.

Total positions of AXA S.A. according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights through financial instrumentsTotal of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 4.01% 0% 4.01% 116,517,285
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.01% 0.25% 5.26% 116,517,285

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

  1. Shares and voting rights
Class/type of shares
ISIN code 		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009000285 0 4,671,050 0% 4.01%
SUBTOTAL A 4,671,050 4.01%

B. Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/
Conversion period		Physical or cash settlementNumber of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
SUBTOTAL B 0 0%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name% of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights through financial instrumentsTotal of both
AXA S.A. 4.01% 0% 4.01%

According to additional information provided by AXA S.A., this notification is pursuant to capital positions crossing the threshold of five per cent, whereas AXA S.A.'s previous notification from September 14, 2018 was made pursuant to voting rights positions.

For further information, please contact:
Samppa Seppälä, Director, Corporate Communications and IR, tel. +358 50 568 0533
Amer Sports Corporation

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.amersports.com

AMER SPORTS
Amer Sports (www.amersports.com) is a sporting goods company with internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Arc'teryx, Peak Performance, Atomic, Mavic, Suunto, Wilson and Precor. The company's technically advanced sports equipment, footwear, and apparel improve performance and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities. The Group's business is balanced by its broad portfolio of sports and products and a presence in all major markets. Amer Sports shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange (AMEAS).



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Amer Sports Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)