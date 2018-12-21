Amer Sports Oyj: Amer Sports Financial Calendar 2019

Amer Sports Corporation

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

December 21, 2018 at 3:35 p.m.

Amer Sports Financial Calendar 2019

Financial Statements Bulletin

Amer Sports' financial statements bulletin 2018 will be published on Thursday, February 7, 2019.

Annual Review

Amer Sports will also publish an annual review for 2018 including CEO's review, Board of Directors' report, financial statements, corporate governance statement, and statement of non-financial information.

The report will be available in English and Finnish by the end of February and can be downloaded as a pdf file at www.amersports.com.

Interim Reports

In 2019, Amer Sports interim reports will be published as follows:

- for the January to March period on Thursday, April 25

- for the January to June period on Thursday, July 25

- for the January to September period on Thursday, October 24

For more information, please contact:

Heli Harri, Communications Manager, tel. +358 40 7184 799, heli.harri@amersports.com

AMER SPORTS

Amer Sports (www.amersports.com) is a sporting goods company with internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Arc'teryx, Peak Performance, Atomic, Mavic, Suunto, Wilson and Precor. The company's technically advanced sports equipment, footwear, and apparel improve performance and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities. The Group's business is balanced by its broad portfolio of sports and products and a presence in all major markets. Amer Sports shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange (AMEAS).

