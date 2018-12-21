Bombardier Transportation: Bombardier to supply 47 additional Francilien trains to Île-de-France Mobilités in Greater Paris

A fleet of 360 Francilien trains: the largest Île-de-France train series

In 2022, these 360 Francilien trains will operate on the SNCF Transilien network serving Gare du Nord (lines H and K), Gare St Lazare (lines J and L), and Gare de l'Est (line P)

BERLIN, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobility solution provider Bombardier Transportation has received an order for 47 Francilien train sets (334 cars) from the French national railway corporation, Société nationale des chemins de fer français (SNCF) on behalf of the Greater Paris public transport authority, Île-de-France Mobilités. The order, a call off from a contract signed in 2006 with SNCF for a maximum of 372 trains, is valued at approximately 330 million euro ($378 million US). These trains, entirely financed by Île-de-France Mobilités, 42 seven-car train sets and five eight-car train sets, will be rolled out on lines L, J and P on the SNCF Transilien network to continue modernizing the fleet. With this order, the 360 Francilien train fleet will be the largest rail series in Île-de-France.

"This train is the pride of the Bombardier Transportation France employees and the Crespin site in the Hauts-de France Region, workplace of around 2000 people. This "Made in France" train illustrates the work excellence of engineers who designed the train in 2006, of operators who produce it since 2009, and of our expert technicians who ensure the train operation every day alongside SNCF. The Francilien, which is tailor-made for the dense Île-de-France urban transportation ecosystem, has a remarkable performance track record and is greatly appreciated by passengers," said Laurent Bouyer, president of Bombardier Transportation France.

With over 240 trains operating today, the Francilien symbolizes modern transportation in Île-de-France and induces passengers to take public transportation. The Francilien has become a new reference for daily trips, fit for a capital city like Paris, offering high seated capacity, onboard comfort, a unique colorful interior design. Wide doors and large vestibules with level access meet the demands of the dense Île-de-France network and improve the dwell time. Also, performance and respect for the environment are key to its design. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the Francilien contributes to improve the punctuality of the lines thanks to the highest level of reliability and availability. For example, Line H, which has a Francilien fleet, reached the highest punctuality score in Île-de-France for the first semester 2018 according to the punctuality bulletin published by Île-de-France Mobilités in September 2018.

To support the renewal of the Île-de-France rolling stock and to contribute to the Mirina scheme, Bombardier will increase the Francilien production pace in Crespin from September 2019.

Renowned as France's first industrial rail site, about 2,000 people work on Bombardier's facility in Crespin (Nord), including 500 engineers and managers. The company designs, builds and commissions different types of equipment and is specialized in double deck platforms. Three emblematic projects are now in production: 1) OMNEO (in the Premium and Regio 2N regional versions) is an extra-capacity, double-deck train for the Regions of France, which ordered 401 train sets in a contract signed in 2010. 2) Francilien is an ultra-modern commuter train for Greater Paris. Île-de-France Mobilités has ordered 360 trains. Operating since December 2009, it is the best performing train of the SNCF Transilien network, servicing the P, L, J, K and H lines 3) RER NG, under a contract signed in 2017 as part of a consortium for Île-de-France Mobilités, will operate on the E and D lines of the RER.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry's broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 39,850 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchangeor follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

Notes to editors

For news, related material and photos, visit our newsroom at www.rail.bombardier.com/en/newsroom.html . Please subscribe to our RSS Feed to receive press releases or follow Bombardier Transportation on Twitter @BombardierRail .

Bombardier and OMNEO are trademark of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.



For information

Media Relations, France

Anne Froger

+33 6 07 78 95 38

anne.froger@rail.bombardier.com (mailto:anne.froger@rail.bombardier.com) Global media relations

+49 30 98607 1687

press@rail.bombardier.com (mailto:press@rail.bombardier.com)