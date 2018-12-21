Long Island Capital Alliance Announces Record-Setting Capital Forum for Cannabis Industry

Intense Interest in Emerging Industry Spurs Most Successful Long Island Capital Forum Ever

MELVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2018 / The Long Island Capital Alliance ("LICA"), Long Island's leading non-profit capital formation and business development organization, today announced the today announced the successful completion of its Cannabis Capital Forum held on Friday, December 7, 2018. The event was LICA's highest-attended capital forum since it adopted the quarterly schedule, with over 140 attendees, including over 25 serious industry investors.

The capital forum featured compelling keynote addresses from BDS Analytics, the leading cannabis industry data company, which provided and overview of the industry's current status and projected growth, and Viridian Capital Advisors, a leading industry investment bank, which surveyed the red-hot cannabis industry investment climate. Six cannabis-related companies from Long Island and the New York region that are building business in the rapidly growing state-legal cannabis industry presented their business plans to an audience that included venture capital firms, investment banks, private equity firms, and angel and high net worth investors. Each of the companies selected by LICA for presentation at the capital forum possesses significant prospects for explosive growth in the booming cannabis industry. Neil M. Kaufman, LICA's chairman and one of the leading U.S. corporate cannabis attorneys, moderated a discussion with investor panelists representing several of the leading cannabis industry investment funds.

Mr. Kaufman remarked that "We are extremely pleased with the level of interest and participation in our Cannabis Capital Forum." He continued "Cannabis businesses represent some of the best growth opportunities in modern era, especially wit rapidly expanding state legalization and promising prospects for federal legalization, including the recent passage of the 2018 Farm Bill which provides a pathway for legalized hemp and cannabidiol, or CBD."

Liz DeMaria, CEO of Aromafloria, who presented at the event, said, "[It was] a truly rewarding and organized experience. We were very impressed with LICA as well as the people who attended. We were thrilled to be a part of the Cannabis forum." Newsday wrote a featured story on the cannabis Capital Forum, focusing on presentation given by Ms. Demaria, in which it is stated that Aromafloria "is working to emerge as [a leader in the cannabis beauty and wellness space], and sells its products in CVS. It hopes to partner also with Sephora and Ulta Beauty to retail its products. The company's Huntington facility employs 25. Aromafloria expects $5 million in sales for 2018."

Cannabis Capital Forum Keynote Speakers

Jamul Jadamba, on behalf of BDS Analytics, provided a data-driven overview of the cannabis industry. Harrison Phillips of Viridian Capital Advisors, LLC presented a summary of the cannabis investment market.

Cannabis Capital Forum Presenting Companies

The following companies presented their business plans:

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN): Developer of a unique DNA-based technology for tracking cannabis. Based in Stony Brook, New York.

T.O. Global LLC: Developer of a nationwide cannabis wellness brand and state-licensed facilities based on technology licensed from Tikun Olam, the leading Israeli medical cannabis company. Based in New York, New York.

The Blinc Group, LLC: Developing a proprietary line of vape products based on its experience as a consulting firm for a wide range of industry entrants regarding their vape and related brands and sources. Based in New York, New York.

Airo Brands, Inc.: Distributes superior branded, technologically advanced consumer cannabis and CBD products, including a revolutionary closed vaporizer and cartridge system. Based in Staten Island, New York.

First Jersey Cannabis Corporation: Conducting a Reg A+ offering to finance its acquisition of southern New Jersey cultivation facilities to exploit the anticipated opportunities in the New Jersey market upon legalization and licensing. Based in Egg Harbor City, New Jersey.

Aromafloria: Markets and sells a line of hemp-derived CBD health and beauty aid products. Based in Huntington, New York.

Cannabis Capital Forum Panel of Investors

The following investment/industry professionals participated in the investor panel at the Cannabis Capital Forum:

Jon Trauben, Altitude Investment Partners: Jon is a partner in Altitude Investment Partners, a leading cannabis investment fund. With a 25-year record as a seasoned commercial and real estate, capital markets and finance executive, he brings a wealth of experience and management expertise as a cannabis investor, association member, mentor and board member to several of his fund's portfolio companies. Jon has held senior positions on Wall Street while at Barclays, Credit Suisse, Cantor Fitzgerald and Hunt Companies where he was a business leader, lender, trader and investor. While at Barclays and Credit Suisse he was a Managing Director and senior member of the real estate finance groups and was involved in more than $50 billion of transaction

Jeffrey E. Finkle, Viridian Members Fund: Jeff is a co-founder of the Viridian Members Fund, the first member-managed fund in the cannabis industry. He is also a Managing Member of Viridian Ventures and serves as Chairman of the Evaluation Committee and Treasurer of the ARC Angel Fund. He has been a venture investor for ten years, an angel investor for eight years. Jeff was named one of the "25 Angel Investors in New York You Need to Know" by AlleyWatch in 2014. Jeff has been actively advising startups at Reitler Advisory Group and publishes insights to his blog www.finkabout.it. He is a frequent panelist, speaker, and judge on venture investing and pitch competitions in New York.

Tamara Totah, The Flatiron Venture Group: Tamara is the CEO of the Flatiron Venture Group, an investment fund focused on the cannabis industry. As a serial entrepreneur who started her career in private equity, Tamara brings years of operational experience combined with an investor's perspective.

Save the Dates - Upcoming LICA Events

Capital Forums

March 1, 2019 - Food and Beverage Capital Forum

June 7, 2019 - Healthcare Capital Forum

About Long Island Capital Alliance

Since 1984, the Long Island Capital Alliance ( www.licapital.org ), formerly known as Long Island Venture Group, has been promoting business growth on Long Island. LICA seeks to create a productive and business-friendly environment that will afford area businesses access to the resources necessary to compete successfully in today's markets. LICA serves as a focal point for the exchange of ideas among new and existing business enterprises, successful entrepreneurs, investors, and service providers. Through quarterly capital forums and special meetings, LICA brings together members of the region's business community, and has been recognized as the place to turn to when small businesses need equity, debt, or other financing, or for investors to find an attractive investment opportunity.

LICA's mission is to encourage economic development on Long Island by facilitating capital formation for a broad range of companies in various industries, from early stage to mature, middle market, closely held and publicly-traded businesses. LICA accomplishes this primarily through education, networking, quarterly capital forums, periodic special educational meetings, and alliances with other regional organizations. LICA brings together members of the region's business community and serves as the finance arm for significant local business and organizations.

For more information on LICA and its next event, please contact LICA today or register online at www.licapital.org.

Contact:

Jordan Darrow

Darrow Associates, Inc.

jdarrow@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Long Island Capital Alliance

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/531200/Long-Island-Capital-Alliance-Announces-Record-Setting-Capital-Forum-for-Cannabis-Industry