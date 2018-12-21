GAN plc ("GAN" or the "Company") a leading B2B supplier of Internet gambling enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to the US land-based casino Industry, welcomes today's final approval by both the Michigan Senate and the Michigan House of Representatives of HB 4926 a bill that includes provisions for the legalisation of full real money Internet casino gaming in the state as well as Internet sports betting. The bill will now be presented to the Governor of Michigan and may then be signed into law at the Governor's discretion.

GAN anticipates serving one or more land-based casino operators in Michigan with real money Internet gambling technology and supporting services commencing in 2019.

With a population of 10.0 million, the State of Michigan materially increases the number of Americans who will be permitted to play Internet casino games and bet on sports online. The Michigan regulated Internet gambling market is now expected to commence in 2020 and GAN is strongly positioned to serve Michigan casino operators in that State following successful launch of Internet casino and sports betting in the State of New Jersey in September 2018 and the forthcoming launch in Pennsylvania in H1 2019.

Management Commentary

Dermot Smurfit, CEO of GAN commented:

"Michigan is now America's sixth State to regulate Internet gambling, joining Nevada, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. This reinforces our belief that the regulatory cycle for Internet gambling in the US will now be rapid. GAN is one of only two fully licensed B2B-only platform vendors in New Jersey, the largest casino in Pennsylvania as a client and one of the very few B2B-only technology vendors with the requisite technical expertise and 'day one' New Jersey experience to credibly serve Michigan's land-based casinos."

About GAN Plc

GAN is a leading business-to-business ("B2B") supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions ("SaaS") to the US land-based casino industry. The Company has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.

GAN is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GAN) and on the Irish Stock Exchange (ISE: GAME).

For more information please visit www.GAN.com.

