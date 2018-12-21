Luxury Holiday Escape at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

BALI, Indonesia, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A luxurious holiday at the beachfront resort in Bali is what everyone's longing, and what a better way to live it up than staying at one of the best hotel in Bali. Take advantage of the fantastic Luxury Holiday Escape offer from The Ritz-Carlton, Bali and get pampered in an unforgettable vacation with an enticing array of complimentary benefits while enjoying the tranquility and stunning white sand beaches of Nusa Dua.

The pampering begins the moment travelers arrive with a private transfer from the airport. Travelers will then enjoy a minimum of six dreamy nights to luxuriate in their choice of accommodation, including sublime lagoon access suites and private pool villas. The luxury stay includes a generous buffet breakfast at Senses Restaurant, evening cocktails and their choice of a lunch at Beach Grill, Breezes Tapas Lounge or The Ritz-Carlton Lounge & Bar, or dinner at Raku, Bejana, The Beach Grill, or Breezes Tapas Lounge. An indulgent 60 minute traditional massage in the serene surrounds of The Ritz-Carlton Spa will help them relax and unwind, as well as unlimited access to the unique Hydro-Vital Pool. Complimentary access to Ritz Kids Club in this best family resort in Bali is also included for those travelling with little ones.

While they may find it hard to tear themselves away from the resort's lush gardens, stunning swimming pool, white sand beach and fun activities, all the delights of Nusa Dua are just minutes away. Visit the fascinating Museum Pacifica, catch an exhilarating dance performance at Nusa Dua Theatre or browse the boutiques at Bali Collection.

Whether looking for a romantic hideaway, a relaxing and rejuvenating holiday or a fun action-packed adventure for all the family, The Ritz-Carlton Luxury Holiday Escape package provides the perfect luxury island getaway.

Offer is available based on two adults and is valid until 24thDecember 2019.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Located on a stunning beachfront combining with a dramatic clifftop setting, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is a luxurious resort offering an elegant tropical ambience. Featuring tranquil views over the Indian Ocean, the resort features 279 spacious suites and 34 villas. Along the foreshore are The Ritz-Carlton Club, six stylish dining venues, an indulgent marine-inspired Spa, Ritz Kids, beachfront wedding chapel, well-appointed conference and meeting venues.

