Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Glen Suarez

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Director

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

b) LEI 549300HV0VXCRONER808

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares of 25p each





GB0003052338

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Ordinary Shares from a personal pension plan and Repurchase of Ordinary Shares into a personal account

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction Price(s) Volume(s) Sale 593p 35,000 Purchase 601p 35,000

d) Aggregated information AS PER ABOVE TRANSACTIONS

e) Date of the transaction 21/12/2018