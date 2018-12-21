Quantzig, a global analytics and advisory firm that delivers marketing analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, announced the completion of their latest marketing mix strategy for an electrical appliances manufacturerThe client is a leading American household electrical appliances manufacturer and supplier in the United States. The company employs 44,000 people across 108 geographical locations. They were interested in developing a precise marketing strategy to ensure the growth and expansion of their business. To meet the demands of the consumers, the electrical appliances provider approached Quantzig to leverage their expertise in offering robust marketing mix strategies.Get in touch with our experts to develop an effective marketing mix strategy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181221005277/en/

Marketing mix strategy for an electrical appliances manufacturer. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The recent increase in disposable income coupled with high demand from rural areas is expected to increase the growth of the electrical appliances market in the coming years. In addition, factors such as improving living standards, rapid urbanization, increasing consumer power, and digitalization are also expected to play a crucial role in shaping the industry's growth prospects. Consequently, manufacturers are facing the need to devise the right marketing mix strategy to succeed in this competitive market space.

"Identifying the overall intent of the marketing strategy is crucial for businesses to gauge market opportunities and achieve business goals," says an expert from Quantzig.

Interested in devising a marketing mix strategy that can cater to the needs of your organization, Request a free proposal

With the aid of Quantzig's marketing mix strategy, the client was able to reduce their marketing spend by optimizing their campaign performance. This helped them to enhance their brand image and gain popularity across various customer segments. Identifying the marketing mix elements also helped the client to select the right strategy to meet the needs of the target audience.

To know how our analytics solutions can help your organization to reduce marketing expenditure, Book a free solution demo now!

Quantzig's marketing mix strategy helped the client to:

Identify key marketing mix elements.

Reduce their marketing spend by optimizing campaigns.

Want to devise effective promotional campaigns within your marketing budget? Get in touch

Quantzig's marketing mix strategy offered predictive insights on:

Enhancing the brand image and popularity across economies.

Achieving business goals while fulfilling customer demands.

Do you want more information on our marketing mix strategies? Request more information

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181221005277/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us