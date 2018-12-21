As of December 27, 2018, the following instruments listed on STO FN Bond Market Retail will change short name and market segment to STO FN Bond Market Institutional. The ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN New Short Name New Trading Code New Segment -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NO0010815442 CIMC 001 CIMC_001 STO FN Bond Market Institutional -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0010831545 CIMC 002 CIMC_002 STO FN Bond Market Institutional -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0010831594 CIMC 003 CIMC_003 STO FN Bond Market Institutional -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Eva Norling telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB