Infiniti Research, a leading customer intelligence solutions provider has announced the completion of theircompetitive pricing strategy for an FMCG companyThe client is one of the most famous companies in the FMCG industry with over 5,000 brands in the global market. The company is known for its innovative product offerings in different markets. With the increasing global competition from different FMCG companies, the client realized the importance of an effective competitive pricing strategy to stay ahead of the competition. This compelled the client to leverage Infiniti Research's customer intelligence solutions to gain insights into competitors' strategies with regard to their product offerings.

With the rising competition, FMCG companies are trying various strategies to gain success in the market. Competitive pricing strategies can help companies in doing so by offering price increment opportunities and projecting the right image of the brand. An effective competitive pricing strategy helps companies to improve profit margins.

According to the experts at Infiniti Research, "The growing competition in the FMCG market has compelled companies in the FMCG industry to gauge new opportunities and pricing frameworks that can help them stay ahead of the competition."

The unique competitive pricing strategy devised by Infiniti Research helped the client to differentiate their brand by setting unique prices for their products. This resulted in the generation of $45 million in annual revenue and helped them surpass the global competition by capturing a top spot in the market space. The intelligent pricing solutions offered by Infiniti Research also helped the client to enhance both customer satisfaction and customer retention levels.

Infiniti Research's competitive pricing strategy helped the client to:

Generate $45 million in annual revenue.

Attain top position in the global market space.

Infiniti Research's competitive pricing strategy offered predictive insights on:

Setting unique prices for their products.

Enhancing customer satisfaction and customer retention levels.

