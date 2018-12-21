=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- personal data: responsible party: name: Liad Barzilai (natural person) =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- reason: reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Chief executive officer =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- issuer information: name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- information about deal: ISIN: JE00B3DCF752 description of the financial instrument: Shares type: Grant of shares as part of remuneration package date: 21.12.2018; UTC+01:00 market: Outside a Trading Venue currency: Euro price volume 0 17,256 shares total volume: 17,256 total price: 0 average price: 0 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Further inquiry note: For further information: FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Richard Sunderland Claire Turvey Ellie Sweeney atrium@fticonsulting.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 21, 2018 09:36 ET (14:36 GMT)