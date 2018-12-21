Quantzig, a leading analytics and advisory firm that delivers customized market analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their article on developing a market strategy plan that can bring a positive change in the bottom line.

Organizations, at present, are focusing on developing effective marketing strategies to ensure sustainability in the market. Effective marketing strategies include the company's value proposition, key marketing messages, information on the target customers, and other high-level elements. Marketing strategies are basically an organization's comprehensive plan to achieve their marketing goals. A marketing strategy expresses the culture, values, and purpose of the business and helps in the acquisition of new customers.

"Companies should consistently monitor their marketing strategy to gauge the overall success of the campaigns and to check if it is in sync with the company's mission statement and goals," says a market expert from Quantzig.

Steps to build an effective marketing strategy:

Identify the overall goals

Every company operating in the market space needs to know the vision of the team, market opportunities, and core competencies of their business to devise effective marketing strategies. The strategies formulated by the marketing team helps companies to address different aspects of their business and leverage the right opportunities to achieve their organizational goals. Identification of the long- and short-term goals of the business helps companies to decide the flow of their marketing strategy plans.

Analyze industry positioning

After analysing the company's primary goals, the company needs to analyze its market position with respect to competitors and customers in the industry. This gives a comprehensive view of the marketing strategies that need to be fabricated for the future growth of the company. A SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats) analysis is one most effective strategies used by companies in the market to conduct this analysis.

Formulate marketing strategies

Devising effective marketing strategies involves the collaborative effort of various teams in the organization. The process involves various brainstorming sessions, informal discussions, and feedbacks. A marketing strategy plan developed in collaboration with different teams addresses parameters such as the target audience, channels, budget, and timing more precisely.

