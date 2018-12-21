sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Lombard Capital PLC - Half-year Report

PR Newswire

London, December 21

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC
("Lombard" or the "Company")

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2018

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Dear shareholder

Your current board of directors continues to focus on investment opportunities and the issuance of asset backed investment bonds for listing on a recognised exchange.

My report for the 6 months unaudited figures to 30th September 2018 shows a comprehensive loss of GBP74,697. This loss is attributable to the overhead costs incurred during the period.

During the period your directors have continued to issue unsecured convertible loan notes and warrants to raise funds to cover overheads and for selected investment purposes.

Your directors have continued to progress towards our target of issuing an asset backed investment bond. The project is currently making significant progress towards issuance and listing on a recognised bond market. A further announcement will be made as soon as we finalise arrangements.

I look forward to the future with enthusiasm and thank all my colleagues and our professionals for their support and advice.

I also thank you all as shareholders for your continuing support.

David Grierson.
Chairman
Lombard Capital Plc.

21 December 2018


The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Brent Fitzpatrick
Tel: 07718 883813

NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser:
Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited
Nick Michaels: 020 3772 0021




Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income

Six months ended 30 September 2018

6 Months endedYear
ended		6 Months ended
30/09/201831/03/201830/09/2017
UnauditedAuditedUnaudited
£££
Continuing operations
Investment income---
Operating expenses(74,697)(384,658)(180,518)
Impairment of investments - - -
Operating loss and loss before taxation(74,697)(384,658)(180,518)
Taxation - - -
Loss for the period, attributable to the owners(74,697)(384,658)(180,518)
Impairment of investments - reclassification to income statement - - -
Market value adjustment to investments - - -
Total comprehensive loss for the period(74,697)(384,658)(180,518)
Loss per share, basic and fully diluted (in pence)(1.8)(11.1)(5.4)



Condensed Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 September 2018

30/09/201831/03/201830/09/2017
UnauditedAuditedUnaudited
£££
Non-current assets
Available for sale investments112,500112,500112,500
Current assets
Trade and other receivables176,21607,800
Cash and cash equivalents4,1302,15459,758
180,3462,15467,558
Total assets292,846114,654180,058
Equity
Ordinary shares4,2194,2193,401
Deferred shares189,897189,897189,897
Share premium954,574954,574873,528
Share option reserve80,30080,30013,160
Investment revaluation reserve100,184100,184100,184
Retained earnings(1,638,166)(1,563,469)(1,359,329)
(308,992)(234,295)(179,159)
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables601,838348,949359,217
Total equity and liabilities292,846114,654180,058



Notes to the financial statements

Six months ended 30 September 2018

1. Basis of preparation

The financial statements for the six months ended 30 September 2018 are unaudited and do not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the year ended 31 March 2018 is extracted from the audited statutory accounts for the year then ended which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The audit report on those accounts was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498(2) or (3) of Companies Act 2006.

The financial information for the six months ended 30 September 2018 has been prepared on the basis of the accounting policies set out in the full annual financial statements of the company for the year ended 31 March 2018.

2. Earnings per share

The basic and diluted earnings per share is calculated by dividing the loss attributable to the owners of the company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period.

The weighted average number of shares in issue at 30 September 2018 was 4,219,157 (31 March 2018 3,455,865).

3. Investments30/09/201831/03/201830/09/2017
UnauditedAuditedUnaudited
£££
Investments at cost less impairment112,500112,500112,500
Impairments: Reclassified from reserves000
Recognised in the year000
Market value adjustment000
Market value at period end112,500112,500112,500

© 2018 PR Newswire