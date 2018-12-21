Lombard Capital PLC - Half-year Report

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2018

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT



Dear shareholder

Your current board of directors continues to focus on investment opportunities and the issuance of asset backed investment bonds for listing on a recognised exchange.

My report for the 6 months unaudited figures to 30th September 2018 shows a comprehensive loss of GBP74,697. This loss is attributable to the overhead costs incurred during the period.

During the period your directors have continued to issue unsecured convertible loan notes and warrants to raise funds to cover overheads and for selected investment purposes.

Your directors have continued to progress towards our target of issuing an asset backed investment bond. The project is currently making significant progress towards issuance and listing on a recognised bond market. A further announcement will be made as soon as we finalise arrangements.

I look forward to the future with enthusiasm and thank all my colleagues and our professionals for their support and advice.

I also thank you all as shareholders for your continuing support.



David Grierson.

Chairman

Lombard Capital Plc.

21 December 2018



The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income

Six months ended 30 September 2018

6 Months ended Year

ended 6 Months ended 30/09/2018 31/03/2018 30/09/2017 Unaudited Audited Unaudited £ £ £ Continuing operations Investment income - - - Operating expenses (74,697) (384,658) (180,518) Impairment of investments - - - Operating loss and loss before taxation (74,697) (384,658) (180,518) Taxation - - - Loss for the period, attributable to the owners (74,697) (384,658) (180,518) Impairment of investments - reclassification to income statement - - - Market value adjustment to investments - - - Total comprehensive loss for the period (74,697) (384,658) (180,518) Loss per share, basic and fully diluted (in pence) (1.8) (11.1) (5.4)





Condensed Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 September 2018

30/09/2018 31/03/2018 30/09/2017 Unaudited Audited Unaudited £ £ £ Non-current assets Available for sale investments 112,500 112,500 112,500 Current assets Trade and other receivables 176,216 0 7,800 Cash and cash equivalents 4,130 2,154 59,758 180,346 2,154 67,558 Total assets 292,846 114,654 180,058 Equity Ordinary shares 4,219 4,219 3,401 Deferred shares 189,897 189,897 189,897 Share premium 954,574 954,574 873,528 Share option reserve 80,300 80,300 13,160 Investment revaluation reserve 100,184 100,184 100,184 Retained earnings (1,638,166) (1,563,469) (1,359,329) (308,992) (234,295) (179,159) Current liabilities Trade and other payables 601,838 348,949 359,217 Total equity and liabilities 292,846 114,654 180,058





Notes to the financial statements

Six months ended 30 September 2018

1. Basis of preparation

The financial statements for the six months ended 30 September 2018 are unaudited and do not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the year ended 31 March 2018 is extracted from the audited statutory accounts for the year then ended which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The audit report on those accounts was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498(2) or (3) of Companies Act 2006.

The financial information for the six months ended 30 September 2018 has been prepared on the basis of the accounting policies set out in the full annual financial statements of the company for the year ended 31 March 2018.

2. Earnings per share

The basic and diluted earnings per share is calculated by dividing the loss attributable to the owners of the company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period.

The weighted average number of shares in issue at 30 September 2018 was 4,219,157 (31 March 2018 3,455,865).