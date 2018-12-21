Moody's Analytics, a global provider of financial intelligence, has won Best Solvency II Tech Solution at the 2018 Insurance Asset Management Awards. This is the second straight year we have won this award and follows our repeat win for Solvency II Product of the Year at the Risk.net Markets Technology Awards.

We earned these awards on the strength of our comprehensive Solvency II solution, which helps insurers meet the calculation, data, and reporting requirements of Solvency II. By offering standard-formula and internal-model approaches, the solution automates previously manual calculation and reporting processes.

From Solvency II to IFRS 9 and IFRS 17, Moody's Analytics is helping insurance firms address their evolving compliance requirements. We recently announced that Belfius, a major bank insurer in Belgium, is using the Moody's Analytics RiskIntegrity IFRS 17 solution to meet that new standard, which takes effect in 2022.

"We're delighted to be recognized again in the Insurance Asset Management Awards," said Colin Holmes, Managing Director of Insurance Solutions at Moody's Analytics. "This demonstrates our commitment to helping the insurance industry tackle critical business challenges, such as Solvency II. As insurers' focus shifts to the IFRS 17 standard, we are focusing our award-winning expertise on helping them meet this new challenge."

