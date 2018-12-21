Curtis Services: NARCAN Issued to Curtis Security Officers

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2018 / Narcan, the lifesaving drug used for opioid overdoses is now available from Curtis Services Patrol Officers as well as from Curtis Officers at high risk locations.

Curtis Services pays for all supplies itself as it is a private State licensed security company and therefore does not qualify for free Narcan.

Narcan is a drug that can take someone from deaths door step and gives a chance to live. Narcan is a drug that counter acts the over use of pharmaceuticals that contain opioids such as fentanyl, oxycodone and street drug heroin. The main active ingredient in Narcan is naloxone and is only used for overdoses which involve Opioids.

Curtis Services feel it is important to have our Officers equipped with the proper tools not only to help detour crime, but to save a life with the use of Narcan.

Curtis Services believes that citizens should be safe from crime as well as protected from this Opioid crisis.

