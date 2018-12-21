ALSO Holding AG: ALSO Submits Tender Offer for ABC Data S.A., the Polish Leader of IT Equipment and Consumer Electronics Distribution

EMMEN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2018 / ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN):

ALSO Holding AG submits, together with the majority shareholder of the Polish company ABC Data S.A., a tender offer for ABC Data S.A. Following the completion of the offer and the approval of the regulatory authorities, ALSO Holding AG will take over the entire business operations of ABC Data S.A.

ABC Data S.A. operates in six Eastern European countries and generated sales of

PLN 4 635 million (EUR 1 080 million) in 2017. ALSO Holding AG is strengthening its market position in Eastern Europe.

That will enable the company to develop the solution and service business in line with its strategy.

ALSO Holding AG, one of the leading providers of ICT distribution, solutions and services in Europe, has signed an agreement with MCI Euroventures, the majority shareholder of the Polish company ABC Data S.A., to make a joint tender offer for all publicly held shares of ABC Data S.A., listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

The objective of the tender offer is to acquire 100% of ABC Data's shares, 60.7% of which are already indirectly held by MCI Euroventures. Subject to the completion of the offer and the approval of the regulatory authorities, ALSO Holding AG will take over and continue the entire business operations of ABC Data S.A. The tender offer is subject to the approval of the regulatory authorities.

The takeover of the business operations of ABC Data S.A. and the closing of ranks with the existing business in Poland will create the leader of IT equipment and consumer electronics distribution in the Polish market. In addition, the ALSO Group strengthens its existing business in Lithuania and will be present in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary. With the existing activities of ABC Data S.A. in the area of integrated IT solutions ALSO Holding AG aims to expand its highermargin solutions business. With the ABC Data platform, the company will also be able to offer its customers consumption-based IT-as-a-service via the cloud through the ALSO Cloud Marketplace (ACMP).

Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG, commented: "Part of ALSO's strategy is to strengthen its market position in markets where it does not have a dominant position. In addition, we have a clear intention to further develop the traditional transactional business, to increase the sales share of the Solutions business and to enable the highly attractive consumptional business with the ALSO Cloud Marketplace. The acquisition of ABC Data S.A. meets our strategical criteria. We will become the number one in Poland and a leading market player in five other Eastern European countries. The transaction is an important milestone in the implementation of our growth plans".

Direct link to the media release: https://www.also.com/goto/20181221en/

ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) brings providers and buyers of the ICT industry together. The company offers services at all levels of the ICT value chain from a single source. In the European B2B marketplace, ALSO bundles logistics services, financial services, supply services, solution services, digital services, and IT services together into individual service packages. ALSO's portfolio contains more than 250 000 articles from some 525 vendors. The Group has 4058 employees throughout Europe. In fiscal year 2017 (closing on December 31), the company generated net sales of 8.9 billion euros. The majority shareholder of ALSO Holding AG is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information is available at http://www.also.com

Droege Group

Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family-equity business model. The group carries out direct investments with its own equity in corporate spin-offs and medium-sized companies in "special situations". With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on current megatrends (knowledge, connectivity, prevention, demography, specialization, future work, shopping 4.0). Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. More information: https://www.droege-group.com

