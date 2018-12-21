Gurit Reports Closing of PVC Production Site Divestment

Zurich, Switzerland, 21st December 2018-Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) today announces the successful closing of the divestment of all shares in the Company's PVC production site in Qingdao, China.

Gurit has decided to focus the core materials manufacturing in the Asia-Pacific region on SAN, PET and balsa wood at its existing production facility in Tianjin, China.

Following this decision, Gurit has disclosed the signing of an agreement to sell all shares in Gurit's PVC production company in Qingdao, China to Zhengyu Sunshine Industrial Co. Ltd. for an undisclosed purchase price on August 3rd, 2018.

Gurit today announces the successful closing of this transaction with the buyer.

The financial results of this divestment will be disclosed as part of the annual report 2018 of Gurit.

