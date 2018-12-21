Findit, Inc.: The Social Networking Site That Does Not Sell Your Data to Third Parties While Providing Members with Internet Marketing Tools: Findit

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2018 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation that trades on the OTC Pinksheets Stock Symbol FDIT provides each and every member access to the same array of products and services to create great content on Findit to reach potential customers and increase the number of followers on an even playing field.

Findit is branded as a social networking content management platform that also provides a search engine for all content posted inside of each members Findit "site". Every member has the option to have their own unique Findit address. If a member does not want to have a unique Findit address that they choose, a random address is generated when the member joins and that is the address they are given until they decide to upgrade. The Findit address, often referred to as a Vanity URL, does come at a small price annually. This feature is unique when compared to Facebook (FB), Snapchat (SNAP), and Twitter (TWTR). While some of these sites provide you with your own URL and do not charge, some of them have been under scrutiny about selling the content members share with their friends and followers to third party sites. This week, it was widely reported that Facebook had granted access to Netflix the ability to see members' messaging in Facebook. Often members grant these permissions when they join and check the box. Findit does not sell members' data to third party sites or grant access to messages between members in Findit.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mn4wZoJUVHw

Peter Tosto of Findit stated, "The value of Findit for its members is the way each member can join and create content on the fly and have it accessible to anyone who follows them as well, as and this it really important, anyone who does not follow them - This includes non members as well. What does this mean? No algorithms that control who can see your content. In the future, Findit is building controls to give the members an option where they can select if the content is public and who can see it."

With each post created in Findit members, are in essence creating landing pages. Each post a member creates can include a variety of content that can include pictures, video, audio and a long description of what the post is about. To the right of each page, members can include their contact information. By creating great content, search engines can crawl these pages and index them highly in search results depending on their relevancy. This is a great way to reduce the cost of online advertising while driving traffic and increasing your conversion ratio.

https://www.findit.com/savannahadditions

Individuals receive the benefits of posting in Findit, knowing that whatever they post will show up in their followers friends feed, every single time. Each posts can be shared as well to other social networking sites that often have algorithms that prevent your posts from being seen by your friends and followers. By creating your posts in your Findit account and then sharing those same posts, oftentimes, more people in your Facebook feed will see this when you @ the friends or followers you want to make sure they can see it. Anyone that sees your posts also has the option of sharing them as well to their social accounts.

https://www.findit.com/calvmonster

While social networking sites are under scrutiny by congress and their members for having algorithms that determine who sees your posts and who they sell your data to, Findit.com provides its members the ability to post the content they want people to see while not selling your data. Findit makes money from members purchasing a vanity URL along with other online marketing tools. So for a small annual fee of $7.95 for a vanity URL your information does not need to be sold for Findit to keep the lights on and our shareholders happy. Vanity URLs are optional you do not need to own one to get the benefits Findit offers.

https://www.findit.com/inground-concrete-pools-installed-cornelius-nc

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit offers News and Press Release Distribution.

