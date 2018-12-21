sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 21.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,094  Euro		-0,001
-1,05 %
WKN: A1CTSY ISIN: CA4702731031 Ticker-Symbol: 8J8 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JAMES BAY RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JAMES BAY RESOURCES LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JAMES BAY RESOURCES LIMITED
JAMES BAY RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JAMES BAY RESOURCES LIMITED0,094-1,05 %