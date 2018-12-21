Galapagos NV: Galapagos to Present at 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Mechelen, Belgium; 21 December 2018, 22.01 CET - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) will participate in the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 8 & 9, 2019.

Onno van de Stolpe, CEO, will present on Wednesday, January 9 at 20:30 CET (11:30 a.m. Pacific time). The presentation will be live audio webcast and can be accessed via the following link: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare19/sessions/23994-galapagos-nv/webcast (https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare19/sessions/23994-galapagos-nv/webcast). A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the Galapagos' website at www.glpg.com (http://www.glpg.com/).

About Galapagos

Galapagos (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) discovers and develops small molecule medicines with novel modes of action, three of which show promising patient results and are currently in late-stage development in multiple diseases. Our pipeline comprises Phase 3 through to discovery programs in inflammation, fibrosis, osteoarthritis and other indications. Our ambition is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines. More information at glpg www.glpg.com (http://www.glpg.com/).

