Erin Ventures Inc.: Erin Ventures Extends Strategic Partner's Financing Option Exercise Period

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2018 / Erin Ventures Inc. [TSXV: EV] announces that, further to its news releases of June 18 and September 18, 2018, Erin has agreed with InvestCo to extend the option exercise period of its Tranche 1 Financing Option (USD $5.135 million) until March 31, 2019, with all other terms in the strategic alliance agreement remaining unchanged. Recently, InvestCo has introduced a significant potential co-investor to Erin's Piskanja Boron Project. Both Erin and InvestCo's potential co-investor may require up to a 3-month period in which to complete due diligence on each other, prompting the need for the extension to the Tranche 1 Option period.

The extension of the Option until March 31, 2019 in no way puts Erin's work commitment on Piskanja at risk, the next phase of which is required to be completed by September 20, 2020 in order to keep the Piskanja license in good standing. Additionally, it is Erin's intention to complete the aforementioned due diligence procedure, while simultaneously advancing the requisite shareholder and TSX approval processes, so as to continue with the project development as soon as possible.

Additionally, Erin expects to have permission to publicly release the pertinent details on InvestCo and its potential co-investor in the near future.

Background

Erin announced in its news release dated June 18, 2018 that it had entered into a strategic partnership option agreement (the "Agreement") with a London based commodity investment specialist (the "InvestCo") for the continuing development of Erin's Piskanja Borate Project. Under the terms of the Agreement, InvestCo has the right to make equity investments in two tranches, totaling USD $20.135 million, subject to TSX Venture Exchange and shareholder approval, with the proceeds to be used for the advancement of Piskanja towards production. Further, on September 18, 2018, Erin announced that InvestCo's Tranche 1 90-day financing option of USD $5.135 million had been triggered as a result of Erin meeting a pre-condition of receiving an extension to its Piskanja exploration license until September of 2020.

*NOTE: Please refer to Erin's news releases dated June 18, 2018 and September 18, 2018 for additional salient terms regarding the potential strategic alliance between Erin and InvestCo.

The Agreement remains subject to both TSX Venture Exchange and shareholder approvals.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Blake Fallis, General Manager

About InvestCo

InvestCo was established in 2009 by the senior management team from one of the world's largest energy commodity trading companies. Its mandate since inception has been to invest in upstream mining projects, leveraging the founders' extensive commodity networks and decades of experience.

InvestCo takes a differentiated approach to engaging with project teams. In addition to providing capital to early stage mining projects, the InvestCo team seeks to work with management by providing marketing, hedging and structuring expertise gained over 20 years of commodity trading know-how across multiple markets.

InvestCo has a strong track record of leverage it's debt and equity network, in order to bring mining projects into production. Its team has worked with a number of alternative funding partners including sovereign wealth funds, family offices and hedge funds, accessing new sources of capital as an alternative to traditional capital markets.

About Erin Ventures

Erin Ventures Inc. is an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Erin's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EV". For detailed information please see Erin's website at www.erinventures.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

About Boron

Boron is used in +500 products that shape modern life, with new applications developed regularly

Price 2015: US$850 boric acid; US$550 colemanite (Source: IM Industrial Minerals)

Boron market is valued at US$4.9B per year (2016)

Demand is forecast to outpace supply for the next several years

Supply is tightening despite competitive expansions

Commercial deposits of boron are extremely rare with 2 regions containing 80% of the world supply

World boron consumption by end-use in 2014: glass 51%; agriculture 14%; ceramics 13%; detergents 3%; other 19%

A lack of competition in supply helps keep prices very stable

Borates are a high margin industry

There are very few substitutes for borates especially in high-end applications and agriculture. These markets are expected to grow as global population grows and becomes more affluent

Room exists in the market for additional high-quality producers

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning (i) the Agreement, (ii) Option 1; (iii) Option 2; (iii) anticipated approvals; (iv) the time to the exercise of Option 1 and Option 2; and (v) results of the completion of the transactions contemplated in this news release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plans" or "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements including, without limitation, the risks that: (1) the information provided to Erin by InvestCo turns out to be misleading, untrue or incomplete; (2) neither Option 1 nor Option 2 may be completed for any reason whatsoever, including that regulators may not approve the proposed Options; (3) the closings may not occur as scheduled or at all; and (4) Erin may not achieve the results currently anticipated. Although Erin believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because Erin can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified in this news release, assumptions have been made regarding and are implicit in, among other things, the timely receipt of required regulatory approvals. Details of the risk factors relating to Erin and its business are discussed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in Erin's most recent regulatory filings which are posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which have been used. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by Erin and described in the forward looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Erin undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. "Inferred Resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and economic and legal feasibility. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource reported in this news release will ever be upgraded to a higher category or to reserves. U.S. persons are advised that while mineral resources are recognized under Canadian regulations, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission does not recognize them. U.S. persons are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource is economically or legally mineable.

