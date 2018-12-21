Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2018) - VGrab Communications Inc. (OTCQB: VGRBF) (the "Company" or "VGrab"), an OTC listed issuer, is pleased to provide its shareholders with its corporate update on current business developments.

For the past several months, the Company has been working on the development of its SMART System prototypes and has made substantial progress. VGrab's new SMART System will consist of numerous integrated modules that in concert will provide its end-users with efficiency and ease of implementation.

Currently the Company is working on several modules, including VGrab Memberships system, which will allow its users to sign up via internet or quick response code, also known as "QR Code", VGrab Cloud Management System ("VCMS"), and VGrab Database Management System ("VDMS"). VCMS and VDMS will form the backbone of VGrab's SMART System, integrating each future developed VGrab SMART System's module into the platform. The Company expects to complete development of the VGrab SMART System by the end of its Fiscal 2019.

The Board of Directors and Management would also like to take this opportunity to wish all the shareholders, staff, and business partners of VGrab Communications Inc. and its subsidiaries a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

For more information and latest news updates on VGrab's SMART System, please refer to the Company's corporate website at www.vgrab.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Lim, Hun Beng, President

CONTACT INFORMATION

VGrab Communications Inc.

604-648-0510