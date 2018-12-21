Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2018) -Blocplay Entertainment Inc. (CSE: PLAY) ("Blocplay" or the "Company"), announces that, further to its press release of November 15, 2018, the Company has filed a Statement of Defence with respect to the action commenced by Vince McMullin, former Chief Technology Officer of the Company. In connection with the Statement of Defence the Company has filed a counterclaim in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice against Messrs. Vincent McMullin and John Nguyen, former officers and directors of the Company alleging, among other things, breach of fiduciary duties and misappropriation of corporate assets.

In addition, the Company has commenced an action against TurboPlay Corporation ("TurboPlay"), a corporation founded by Messrs. McMullin and Nguyen, alleging, among other things, theft and misappropriation of intellectual property.

Management is aware of a press release of TurboPlay indicating that TurboPlay has licensed Heavy Gear Assault from the Company. The agreement was signed on behalf of the Company by an individual who had no authority to bind the Company. As a result, the Management is of the opinion that the agreement is null and void and of no force and effect.

For further information, please contact:

Blocplay Entertainment Inc.

Tel: 416-361-1913

Email: investors.blocplay@gmail.com

