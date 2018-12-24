CEVA Logistics AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel CEVA Logistics AG: Gianclaudio Neri appointed Managing Director of CEVA Logistics' Italy cluster 24.12.2018 / 07:00 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Baar, Switzerland, 24 December, 2018 - CEVA Logistics has appointed Gianclaudio Neri as Managing Director of its Italy cluster. He will be based in Milan, Italy and takes up his position with immediate effect, reporting directly to CEO, Xavier Urbain. Neri brings more than 30 years' experience in senior roles across businesses in Italy to his new role with a particular emphasis on turning around and developing companies. He has successfully put 2i Rete Gas, the leading gas retailer in Italy, back on track, he has driven Intermarine back to profitability and has also led Piaggio to significantly improve returns which allowed it to IPO in 2006. He succeeds Christophe Poitrineau who is leaving CEVA to pursue other career opportunities. Speaking about Neri's arrival, Xavier Urbain says: "Gianclaudio brings a wealth of knowledge and experience of driving businesses forward to his new position. Our team there will be able to call on his turnaround skills as they progress the company in Italy to the next step of its development. We warmly welcome him to our team". For additional information please contact: Investors: Pierre Benaich SVP Investor Relations pierre.benaich@cevalogistics.com +41 41 547 0048 Media: Matthias Hochuli Group Head of Marketing and Communications matthias.hochuli@cevalogistics.com +41 41 547 00 52 Cathy Howe Pilot Marketing ch@pilotmarketing.co.uk Tel: +44 (0)208 941 5381 CEVA - Making business flow CEVA Logistics, a global asset-light third-party logistics company, designs and operates industry leading supply-chain solutions for large and medium-size national and multinational companies. Its integrated network in Freight Management and Contract Logistics spans more than 160 countries. Approximately 56,000 employees are dedicated to delivering effective solutions across a variety of industry sectors where CEVA applies its operational expertise to provide best-in-class services. CEVA generated revenue of $7 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $280 million in 2017. CEVA Logistics is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange under ticker symbol CEVA. For more information, please visit www.cevalogistics.com.